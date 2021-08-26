Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,468 shares of company stock worth $308,995 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

HAE stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.66. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

