Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 430 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in GoDaddy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,755,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

Shares of GDDY opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

