Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 12.8% during the second quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 318,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,919,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $247,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 2.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.16.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $246.11 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.