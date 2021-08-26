Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $230,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,247 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,724,000 after acquiring an additional 814,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,466,000 after acquiring an additional 625,304 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,254,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMO opened at $103.74 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.30.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

