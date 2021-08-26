Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 229,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after buying an additional 53,149 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 72,037 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

