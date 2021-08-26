Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $274,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 961,786 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,379,000 after acquiring an additional 473,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 58.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,818,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,727,000 after acquiring an additional 371,201 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNS stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

