Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $122,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,563,000 after buying an additional 167,521 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after buying an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,735,000 after buying an additional 337,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.70.

Shares of KEYS opened at $174.64 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $175.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

