Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,564 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 394.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,210 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 769.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,333 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.39 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

