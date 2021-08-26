Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,248 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

