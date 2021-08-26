Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.54

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$43.54 and last traded at C$43.35, with a volume of 13643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.10.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.27%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.