Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.68% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.09 ($37.75).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €28.83 ($33.92) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

