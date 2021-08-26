Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Major Shareholder Purchases $506,880.00 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) major shareholder Medytox Inc. bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $506,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,112,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,109,605.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medytox Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Medytox Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $474,300.00.

Shares of EOLS opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.33. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Evolus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EOLS. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

