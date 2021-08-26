EvidenZ Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $986,810.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded up 4% against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $986,810.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.95 or 0.00784076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00101175 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,173,631 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

