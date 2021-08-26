Evan Yu Sells 2,778 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Evan Yu sold 2,778 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $256,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $94.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth $66,319,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Diodes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth $715,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

