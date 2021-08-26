Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 631,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

