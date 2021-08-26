Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after purchasing an additional 864,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 29.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,810,000 after buying an additional 576,728 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 490.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 490,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

