Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $224,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $263,100.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,942. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

