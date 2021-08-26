Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $224,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $263,100.00.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,942. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.75.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
