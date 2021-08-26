Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 66.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Wingstop by 11.0% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 6.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $1,993,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

Shares of WING opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 177.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

