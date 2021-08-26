Equitable Trust Co. Invests $215,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.04 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.41. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

