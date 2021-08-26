Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Landstar System by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of LSTR opened at $165.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $120.92 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.31.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

