Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.69 target price (down from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $119.08 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $119.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.40.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.