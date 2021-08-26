Equal (EQL) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $67,349.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.07 or 0.00758643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00098896 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

