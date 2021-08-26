EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $620.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,278. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $301.67 and a 52 week high of $642.63.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $567.00.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,239. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.