EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to announce $4.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.10 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $17.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $18.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $19.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.43. 3,240,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,997. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $835,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $957,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

