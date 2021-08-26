Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.580 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENV. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

