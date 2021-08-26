Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Billion Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,000,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.