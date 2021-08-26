Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,653,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.29. 280,711 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

