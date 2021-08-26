Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 112.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 39.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $2,301,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 83.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $14,042,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $172.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.