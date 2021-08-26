EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $104.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnerSys stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of EnerSys worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

