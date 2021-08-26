EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.34. EnerSys posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EnerSys by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.22. 194,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,057. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.