Energycoin (ENRG) Market Cap Hits $126,182.81

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $126,182.81 and $30.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051379 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00025725 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008689 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

