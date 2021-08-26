Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for 1.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 81,941 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

