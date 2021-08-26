Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.78 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,258 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $67.48. 31,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,993. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

