Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 6,934 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 185.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 585.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

