Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 2,836 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $120.40 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

