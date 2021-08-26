Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 2,752 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 33.7% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $155.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.