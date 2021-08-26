Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $124.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

