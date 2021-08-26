Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Insperity by 70.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after buying an additional 500,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 135.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after buying an additional 216,623 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,083,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,227 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $108.19 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.