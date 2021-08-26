Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 33,000 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $140.74 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.87.

