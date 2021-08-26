Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after buying an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 72,294 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $40.30.

