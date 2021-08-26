Empire Life Investments Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

TLT opened at $148.04 on Thursday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $167.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

