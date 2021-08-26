Eminer (EM) Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Eminer has a market cap of $7.80 million and $676,488.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.10 or 0.00780758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.