Emerson Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Emerson Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 13.6% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Emerson Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $24,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $223.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,077. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.