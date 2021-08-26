Emerson Wealth LLC Has $520,000 Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises 0.3% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of ICF traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,014 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.65. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

