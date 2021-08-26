EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 269,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,364,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,126,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.58. 167,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,737. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

