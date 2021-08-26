EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EMCOR Group.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 269,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,364,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,126,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:EME traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.58. 167,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,737. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
Further Reading: Why is total return important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCOR Group (EME)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.