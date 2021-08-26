Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELYS. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. On average, analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 853,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

