Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.670-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.10 million.Elastic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of ESTC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.93. 1,211,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,138. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.64. Elastic has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -106.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.52.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

