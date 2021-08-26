Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.16. 25,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,138. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 52 week low of $94.03 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.64.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

