Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Shares of EDAP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.97. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,479. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $198.89 million, a P/E ratio of 618.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26.

EDAP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

