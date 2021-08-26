Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $224.08. 484,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.98. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.